Women accused of Food Town purse robbery plea not guilty to charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two women accused of dragging an elderly woman to the ground while trying to steal her purse in a Toledo market parking lot have both plead not guilty.

Yasmen Crow and Jolay Statin are charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. Each had their bond set at $20,000, and they were ordered to have no contact with each other.

Crow and Statin are accused of robbing an elderly woman in the Food Town parking lot on March 3. Store surveillance video shows the two dragging the woman to the ground as they take her purse.

While investigating the robbery, a Toledo Police detective found additional credit cards that did not belong to either suspect. The detective followed up with the name on the credit cards and she said her purse had been stolen from the Food Town parking lot on Feb. 27, but she did not report it. Surveillance video from Feb. 27 showed the felony theft.

Crow and Statin are due back in court on April 7.

