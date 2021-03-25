Advertisement

Women accused of Food Town purse robbery plea not guilty to charges

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two women accused of dragging an elderly woman to the ground while trying to steal her purse in a Toledo market parking lot have both plead not guilty.

Yasmen Crow and Jolay Statin are charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. Each had their bond set at $20,000, and they were ordered to have no contact with each other.

Crow and Statin are accused of robbing an elderly woman in the Food Town parking lot on March 3. Store surveillance video shows the two dragging the woman to the ground as they take her purse.

While investigating the robbery, a Toledo Police detective found additional credit cards that did not belong to either suspect. The detective followed up with the name on the credit cards and she said her purse had been stolen from the Food Town parking lot on Feb. 27, but she did not report it. Surveillance video from Feb. 27 showed the felony theft.

Crow and Statin are due back in court on April 7.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime

Latest News

Experts spread awareness on poison in household products in the homes.
Poison risk in children grows with demand for cleaning products
The City of Napoleon is hosting a tour of a new senior housing facility.
City of Napoleon opening new low-cost senior housing
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
TLCHD announces changes to vaccine scheduling
How to keep children from poison exposure in homes
How to keep children from poison exposure in homes