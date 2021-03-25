Worth the wait: Toledo veteran receives Purple Heart 70 years after Korean War

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been 70 years since Clarence A. Didion was injured during the Korean War, hit with shrapnel. And for 70 years, Didion wondered why he never received the Purple Heart.

As they say, it’s better late than never.

Didion received his award seven decades later on Wednesday, thanks to a little digging by the staff of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and in part to a story from 13abc in February.

Didion earned the award in 1951 while stationed at a Korean outpost when an enemy threw a grenade. He was hit with shrapnel, which was never removed due to is proximity to nerves.

He was transferred to Japan for treatment. People back in Toledo heard about the injuries from a newspaper article. And now, the entire country knows.

“I don’t sleep,” Didion said. “I dream about that place, Korea, lot of times. Hard to think you can still remember what goes on.”

As it turns out, Didion was actually awarded a Purple Heart while in the hospital in Japan, but he was never told and never received the actual award.

He was sent back to the States for another deployment, but he was sent home because of his injury.

Rep. Kaptur’s staff dug into his case over the last few weeks. They eventually found his military release form, where it listed his Purple Heart award.

“Hard to believe, hard to believe,” Didion said.

The story came to light because of Cindy Kirk, who runs an organization that brings meals to people who needs them.

“I feel honored and proud and happy that he got it after all these years,” Kirk said.

She listened to Didion’s story and spoke up.

“It was a need,” Kirk said. “He’s a veteran. Anybody that needs something, just speak up. I saw the tears in his eyes and the hurt.”

Now, those are tears of joy as he proudly displays what he’s earned, even if it’s 70 years late.

“I’m not disappointed, not now,” Didion said.

