17-year-old found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in May 2019 killing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old from Toledo was found guilty Friday in the May 2019 murder of Ta-Tyanna Hamilton.

Devon Hands Jr., who was charged as an adult, withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered a plea of guilty pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford to the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

Hand’s cousin, Darius Stenson, 19, has also been charged for the shooting at Dexter and Chestnut at an afternoon house party.

A second 17-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, as did Stenson.

Hands will be sentenced on April 15.

