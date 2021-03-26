Advertisement

17-year-old found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in May 2019 killing

Devon Hands Jr. was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Devon Hands Jr. was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old from Toledo was found guilty Friday in the May 2019 murder of Ta-Tyanna Hamilton.

Devon Hands Jr., who was charged as an adult, withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered a plea of guilty pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford to the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

Hand’s cousin, Darius Stenson, 19, has also been charged for the shooting at Dexter and Chestnut at an afternoon house party.

A second 17-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, as did Stenson.

Hands will be sentenced on April 15.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

