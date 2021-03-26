3/26: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Winds topped out near 60mph in some southern counties this morning, though Toledo took the top spot for rain at nearly 2″. The weekend will start on a warmer (and calmer) note, with highs in the mid-60s under partly sunny skies -- though rain returns overnight into Sunday morning, with the breeze kicking up yet again. Sunday’s highs will barely top out in the 50s, with gradual improvement back to the mid-60s by Tuesday... but spring being spring, you know what’s coming. Midweek highs will start near 60 and drop through the day, with rain switching briefly to snow early Thursday morning!

