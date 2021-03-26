Animals thrive in all kinds of weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From sunshine to snowstorms, and everything in between, the animals love it all. But some of the weather that’s inconvenient to us as humans helps keep some animal species going.

Koral Stoddard manages the mammal area at the Toledo Zoo. Her duties include taking care of the red pandas.

“Snow is when they really come to life,” she says. “The last storm we had, the snow was up to their chin when they were walking, and they just kept their heads high and walked through the snow. So, they liked it still.”

She says they even don’t mind the rain.

“Even in storms, bad storms, as long as there’s no thunder or lightning, we can leave them outside with access, and they’ll just curl up in a ball and sleep in the rain, no issues.”

Inside, in the Herpetology Department, Nick Gordon works hard to mimic mother nature for the collection.

“We often perceive a lot of snowfall and rain as bad weather,” he tells 13abc. “For amphibians, it’s actually really great.”

But Gordon says that it’s not so much rain itself that helps the frogs and toads, but what it leaves behind.

“Flooded crop fields, your backyard, all of these things can become vernal pools where amphibians such as frogs, salamanders, toads can actually lay their eggs,” he explains.

Now that spring is here, you’ll see and hear more of those species coming to life, and you might be able to figure out the temperature outside based on some of those sounds.

“Crickets, as they chirp, have a frequency, a number of chirps per second, that the typical field cricket will give off,” explains Jay Hemdal, the General Curator at the zoo. “And what they’ve found was, that’s highly dependant on the air temperature. You count the number of cricket chirps over time, and divide by a factor, it will tell you what the temperature of the air is, plus or minus a degree or two.”

He says it’s all in their biology: “A lot of animals that are not warm-blooded, that are cold-blooded so to speak, are at the temperature of their environment. And as you can imagine, warmer temperatures tend to speed up metabolism, and cold temperatures tend to slow it down.”

