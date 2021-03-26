Advertisement

Detroit murder suspect caught in Bluffton

Eugene Lemons, wanted in connection with a Detroit homicide, was apprehended in Bluffton Thursday.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in connection with a Detroit homicide is apprehended in Bluffton Thursday.

According to the Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Jerome Lemons was staying at the Fairway Inn on State Road 103.

Deputies and members of the Bluffton Police Department arrested Lemons without incident.

A search of the hotel room turned up two high-powered rifles and ammunition.

The investigation remains active.

