Diocese of Toledo announces in-person and live-streaming celebration plans for Holy Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Catholic Diocese of Toledo will celebrate Holy Week with in-person services that will also be available via live-streaming online.

The diocese asks anyone who might be compromised due to health reasons to celebrate with the live-streamed events on the diocese’s Facebook page and Bishop Daniel Thomas’s Facebook page.

All in-person services will be held at the Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday. There will be a Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and a Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, Celebrant and Homilist. The 10 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed.

On Tuesday, Bishop Thomas will bless the Oil of Catechumens and the Oil of the Sick as well as consecrate the Sacred Chrism. These holy oils will be used throughout the Diocese during the coming year in the celebration of the Sacraments. The Chrism Mass will begin at 11 a.m. This Mass is by invitation only and will be live-streamed.

Holy Thursday Mass will begin at 7:30 p.m. This Mass will also be live-streamed.

Good Friday Mass will take place at 3 p.m., with the traditional Adoration of the Cross during the Liturgy. This Mass will be live-streamed.

An Easter Vigil will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It will include the Lighting of the Paschal Candle, the Liturgy of the Word, the Renewal of Baptismal Promises, and the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

Easter Sunday will have two Masses, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed.

