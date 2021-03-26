Eaton, Martin sentenced for roles in Tyler Carr murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The final two men involved in the murder of Tyler Carr were sentenced Friday, nearly two years after the initial crime occurred.

Adrian Eaton and Darion Martin were both sentenced today for their roles in the crime. Eaton, who took a plea deal on Friday, has been sentenced to 13-18 years in prison, while Martin, who entered a plea previously, was sentenced to 7-9 years. Two other men, Dominique Roberts and Justin Wright, were both sentenced last year.

Wright and Roberts were each found guilty of aggravated murder.

Carr was found by police on July 6, 2019, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home in the 1300 block of Ironwood. He later died at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.