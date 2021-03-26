Advertisement

Local organizations offer tax prep help

Two groups are offering free services to some NW Ohio residents making less than $57,000 per year.
Tax return form
Tax return form(KKTV)
By Elise Waller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline to file your state and federal taxes has been extended into May. If you still need help getting all your documents and filings in order, two local organizations are teaming up to offer free tax prep services.

For those living in Lucas, Ottawa, and Wood Counties, the United Way of Greater Toledo and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Toledo are offering their services free of charge to residents making less than $57,000 per year. The volunteers working with the operation have accounting experience or some type of tax preparation background and are all certified and trained through an IRS process.

Most in-person appointments have been filled but virtual appointments are still available. You can schedule an appointment by calling 567-585-0469 or sending an e-mail to foc@promedica.org.

