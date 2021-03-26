Local rabbis bring “Seders to-go” to isolated community this Passover

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish community is preparing to celebrate Passover this weekend with more Seders than ever and local rabbis have joined an international effort to ensure that every person wishing to celebrate the Festival of Freedom can easily do so. The Chabad House of Toledo worked hard to hand deliver 300 to-go Seder kits to the community with the traditional holiday foods.

Worldwide, there is an estimated 4 million traditional hand-baked matzah that will be distributed along with Passover guides in 17 languages to educate all on this special holiday.

Rabbi Yossif Shemtif insists that anyone who wishes to partake in this year’s seder should contact The Chabad House to get their safe to-go materials to practice in their own homes.

“The humility of the matzah. If we’re humble, we think about each other and we realize one act of love can accomplish so much,” shares Rabbi Shemtif.

He encourages the community to reach out to those who may be isolated and to bring hope through matzah, or humility, by looking out for one another.

“Go through your rolodex and think, who there might feel isolated and hopeless. Get the matzah in you going – that humility, and overcome your own hesitations and reach out to them and see. Maybe there’s something we can do for them as a community, as an individual.”

You can find all of their resources to have your own at-home Seder here.

