March 26th Weather Forecast

Warmer Saturday, Rain Early Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy this morning with rain ending. The afternoon will turn partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low to middle 60s. The lakeshore will be cooler. Rain is likely on Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 most of the day. Monday will turn mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. We are back into the upper 60s on Tuesday with sunshine. March is expected to go out like a lion with rain developing and temperatures plunging from the low 60s to the 20s on Wednesday night. Rain could switch over to snow by early Thursday morning. Thursday will bring highs in the upper 30s.

