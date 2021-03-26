Metroparks Meetup: The Manor House at Wildwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After nearly a year of being closed due to COVID, the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark is finally open again to the public.

“A lot of people definitely come to the Manor House for the holidays every year, but some people maybe aren’t familiar with the history of the house,” says Manor House coordinator, Jessica Guy.

Manor House history is Toledo history. The iconic building is the heartbeat of Wildwood, the busiest Metropark.

“It was entirely local, about 100 local people from the Toledo area built the house,” says Guy.

It was built in the 1930′s as a home for the Stranahan family. Then in 1974, the people voted yes to a levy that would allow the Metroparks to buy the land that we now know as Wildwood.

“It actually was a people’s movement, rather than the MetroParks putting it together,” says Guy.

During the pandemic, people have only been able to admire the Manor House’s exterior as they strolled by.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of that especially during COVID of people really relying on the park for a way to get out of the house, have something to do,” says Guy.

But the building is finally open again for tours and events. And there are new renovations, such as a shooting gallery in the basement. This can finally debunk the false rumors of a subterranean bowling alley.

“It was a big accomplishment for the people of Toledo to save this part and become a park,” says Guy.

You can visit the Manor House for a tour on Sundays from 11-5. To book it for events, visit the MetroParks website.

