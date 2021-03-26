Nursing homes, assisted living facilities point out errors of Ohio’s vaccine program list

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday afternoon, Governor DeWine expressed his frustrations with nursing homes and assisted living facilities that he says have not signed up for the vaccine maintenance program.

After the Governor’s briefing, a list was published online from the Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health, outlining over 200 nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have not opted into the state’s vaccine program, or confirmed with the state on how they will provide vaccinations.

The list contained several locations throughout Northwest Ohio.

13abc reached out to all of the facilities in Lucas County and Wood County, with multiple representatives telling us, they are already part of the state’s program, and did not know why they were listed as nonresponsive.

This included St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, who sent us the statement below:

St. Clare Commons is pleased to participate in Governor Mike DeWine’s Safe Vaccination program and welcomes these efforts. Our campus called today to ensure the appropriate information was received by the state, and now awaits these new vaccination clinic dates. Because our No. 1 priority remains safeguarding our residents’ safety and health, our campus already has held vaccination clinics for all current residents and employees in order to ensure those who wanted the vaccine had convenient access to receive it. The new, additional clinics offered through this state program will help us to not only provide vaccines to any new, incoming residents, but also to again offer vaccination to any campus members who previously did not receive it.

Gary Horning, Vice President of Marketing with Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville, tells us all 16 Ohio facilities have been enrolled in the state’s program, and they are unsure what paperwork mishap or miscommunication with the state lead to this.

“We don’t want anybody to be panicked and I can assure you if you’re aware of it, there are family members that are aware of it and we’ll probably start getting telephone calls,” adds Horning. “At the Pemberville location, 95% of all of the residents have already been vaccinated and their families, their contacts, their friends are all very much aware of that.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.