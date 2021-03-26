Ohio’s coronavirus data is generally accurate, state auditor finds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s coronavirus data is generally accurate and a good tool to help inform public policy decisions, according to a new report from the state auditor.

State Auditor Keith Faber said any discrepancies found during his office’s months-long review were statistically insignificant to making public policy.

“Certainly, we can say that the general trends in the data are accurate and the information that we sampled that the data is generally being collected in an accurate way,” Faber told 13abc.

His audit makes several recommendations to the Ohio Department of Health to improve its COVID-19 dashboard. Among them, Faber believes the state should report active cases to better reflect the current pandemic status.

He also raised concerns about how deaths are defined in the ODH’s reports. Ohio and 41 other states follow CDC guidelines to report deaths. The agency says to report a death as one related to the virus if it is listed as one of the causes on a death certificate. But the World Health Organization only counts them when COVID-19 is the immediate cause of death, which is the case for 90 percent of those in Ohio.

The audit recommended following the W-H-O’s definition to eliminate possible confusion, but Faber said the numbers are still generally accurate.

He also debunked the myth that people who died from traumatic injuries who also were positive from COVID were being counted towards the state’s pandemic total.

“People who were hit a bus, for example, who came in and tested positive while they were in the emergency room and died from the bus injury - We found no evidence of traumas listed in the COVID deaths,” he said. “That was an important distinction as well, something we specifically went in and looked for.”

What the audit did not cover were the 4,000 underreported deaths recently added to the state’s total.

Faber says his office didn’t review that data at the time of the audit but is looking at conducting another in the future.

“Ultimately that’s a discussion we’re having with the Department of Health where we potentially have a phase two, where we have a broader access to the data,” Faber said.

