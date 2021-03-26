Person stabbed in Walmart parking lot after road rage incident in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A road rage incident in Napoleon resulted in a stabbing victim in the parking lot of the Walmart.

Napoleon Police say the incident started as a case of road rage on Scott St. that continued into the Walmart parking lot. An innocent bystander vehicle was hit.

The two vehicles involved in the road rage crashed into each other at the other end of the parking lot, where the victim was assaulted and stabbed.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but the stabbing victim is said to be in serious condition.

One person was arrested.

It’s the second road rage incident in northwest Ohio this week. On Wednesday, a motorist got out of his car and began firing at another vehicle on Monroe St. in Toledo. The driver of the second car, who told police he had a CCW license, returned fire.

