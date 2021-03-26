Advertisement

Police say suspicious circumstances in the case of a mother, daughter missing from Ozark, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Ozark, Mo. call the disappearance of a mother and daughter as suspicious.

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night. Rossi has blonde hair, brown eyes, 4′11″ with several tattoos. Amora Rossi, 2, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she left her house in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with a Missouri license plate BEOT2U.

Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold says it’s a complex case that is out of the ordinary for what they usually investigate. Detectives are following up on leads in the case.

Police say the circumstances are suspicious, though they’re not sharing any more details on that right now.

If you have seen the mother and daughter or their car call 911 or Ozark Police at (417) 581-6600.

