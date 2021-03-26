St. Francis’ Joe Petro looks to make most of final prep lacrosse season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Growing up with four older siblings who played lacrosse, St. Francis defender Joe Petro always had a stick in his hand. After losing last season to the pandemic, Petro is looking to make the most of his senior season.

“Without the one year it seems like high school went really fast so just to have another year with everyone not even with lacrosse, but with the friendship and brotherhood St. Francis brings it’s really fun and a special thing we have here,” said Petro.

As a three year team captain, Petro understands the responsibility that comes with the title and leads by example approaching the game with a calm demeanor.

“I see him going through the maturing process, helping guys out, picking them up when they are down, just a lot of things that a captain does,” said Head Coach Jack Loy

Next year Petro is taking his talents to Towson to continue his athletic and academic career.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.