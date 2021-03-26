Advertisement

TARTA expands service starting March 29; increases passenger limits

New routes, faster service, and increased passenger limits are coming to TARTA this spring.
This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Transit Authority is offering new Spring services starting on March 29. They will also be expanding passenger limits to up to 20 people. The expansion is part of an overall effort to increase and improve service to jobs, hospitals, and other essential locations as the region works to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new 20 passenger limit applies only to full-size buses. Smaller vehicles, including the Toledo Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) and Call-A-Ride services will increase passenger limits to 9 people. That expansion is due to increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines to TARTA employees and the general public. Social distancing measures will still be in place.

New “Core” service will allow for faster 30-minute service on popular routes, as well. This will be available Monday-Saturday, but continuation of Core service depends on funding.

You can find all the updates below:

