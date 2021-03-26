TFRD crews fight Friday morning house fire in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire responded to an active house fire Friday morning in east Toledo.

The call came in just before 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 600 block of Berry near Nevada Street. The home is occupied, but officials on the scene said no one was at home while the house was burning.

The fire was in the basement of the house, and while firefighters were inside, the floor of the first story became spongy and soft, so they exited to attack in a different manner.

After the fire was out and they pulled the hoses, a fan used to ventilate the structure ignited a hot spot inside the house. Firefighters had to go back inside and put it out.

The fire is now all clear. The cause is currently under investigation.

