Toledo flushing sewer lines after potential hazardous material

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is flushing its sewer system as a precautionary measure after a possible hazardous chemical situation on Brown Ave. Friday.

According to city officials, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency alerted the city about an incident at Global Chemical Resources located at 719 Brown Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

An initial investigation found no immediate hazard, and initial water and air samplings have come back negative for any harmful chemicals. There were no issues in testing at the wastewater treatment plant nor the sewer, but it is being flushed as a precaution.

The city said the incident does not affect drinking water.

The area potentially affected is bounded by Brown, Nebraska, North Detroit, and Avondale.

If people have any immediate concerns about their health, they’re being asked to contact their medical provider or Engage Toledo at 419-936- 2020 or engagetoledo@toledo.oh.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.