Toledo homeowners can apply for mortgage assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than one and a half million dollars will be earmarked for Toledo homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgages. The money is set aside as part of the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program announced by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during his 2021 State of the City address.

Those who are interested first have to qualify, then have to be chosen via lottery.

Applications for the new Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (https://t.co/mnB3Vc65dV) which Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced during the 2021 State of the City, will be accepted beginning 9 a.m., Monday, March 29 through 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 9. https://t.co/JVgPLXga7x — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) March 26, 2021

The City of Toledo’s Department of Neighborhoods will distribute $1,526,505 of funds from the Community Development Block Grant-CV. The money will be divided between a total of 150 households, which are considered low income or moderate income. Here are the criteria, as outlined by the city:

To be eligible, the following guidelines must be met:

The applicant must own a 1-4 unit residential property in Toledo.

The property owner must occupy at least one unit as his or her primary residence.

The owner must have a first-lien or primary mortgage with a forbearance or past due balance due to COVID-19.

The mortgage must have been current as of Feb. 29, 2020.

The property must not be listed for sale.

The household of the applicant must demonstrate a loss of income due to COVID-19.

The household of the applicants must have a maximum household income at or below 80 percent AMI.

According to a news release from the City of Toledo, “Mortgage assistance will cover up to six consecutive months, including forbearance, past due balances, late fees, and penalties. Taxes and insurance may be paid if included in the regular mortgage payment. Residents may submit one application per property. Gross household income of applicants must not exceed 80 percent area median income. Applications will be accepted, processed, and approved based on a lottery.”

The window to apply for the mortgage assistance program will be from 9 a.m Monday, March 29th through 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 9th. Applications need to be filed electronically at toledo.oh.gov/mortgage. You can also email questions to emap@toledo.oh.gov or call 419-245-1435.

The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program will help about 150 eligible households with up to 6 consecutive months of mortgage payments, including forbearance, past due balances, late fees, and penalties. There is a pre-application information meeting at 6:30 pm tomorrow (Cont) pic.twitter.com/583Cv5l2ah — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) March 25, 2021

On Friday, March 26, the city will offer a live streaming pre-application workshop via Zoom at 6:30 PM: : https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/84836132925.

Other opportunities to complete the application in person with assistance will be held at the following branches of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library:

