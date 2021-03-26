Advertisement

Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57

Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021...
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Higgins who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. Barbara Higgins, and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been dealing with grief over the death of their daughter, Molly.(Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son — at age 57.

Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.

Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.

In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.

Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

“Yes, I’m scared and I’m anxious, but I’m so excited,” Higgins told the Concord Monitor for a story published Friday.

Higgins, an avid runner who has been a high school track coach, said she did weight training until the day she went into labor.

In addition to Higgins’ struggles with her brain tumor, Banzhoff, 65, had been living with kidney disease and underwent a transplant.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was stabbed in the Napoleon Walmart parking lot after a road rage incident on Scott...
Person stabbed in Walmart parking lot after road rage incident in Napoleon
Toledo Police
Road rage incident escalates when motorists begin firing at each other
A Jeep crashed into a house on Fassett St. in east Toledo on Thursday, March 25.
Jeep crashes into east Toledo home, narrowly misses bedroom with sleeping person
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
Jayla Russell has been accepted into more than 2 dozen colleges and universities
St. Ursula senior earns more than $1 million in college scholarships

Latest News

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month
Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, who was protesting the election bill, was arrested outside Gov....
Attorney calls charges against Georgia lawmaker ‘overreach’ after arrest outside governor’s office
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Police: 5-year-old boy killed, father under arrest in Ohio
Jewish community won't let pandemic stop them from joining in Passover celebration.
Local rabbis bring “Seders to-go” to isolated community this Passover