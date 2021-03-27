Advertisement

Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US

It could mean higher prices
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made...
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coffee bean stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States and that could soon hit java drinkers right in the cup.

The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

Brazil had a record crop this year when it comes to coffee beans, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.

Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to coffee chains increasing prices.

The coffee situation was already tight in the United States.

Bloomberg reports supplies of unroasted beans were down over 8% from a year ago in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo on Sunday, March...
Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another
Police say the driver of the truck struck a light pole and ended up in the middle of the...
Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Students will return to the classroom in April.
Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
A view of the campus bell tower from below.
UT Tenure clock extension helping women in STEM
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition