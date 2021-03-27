Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Police said in a statement Saturday that three men ranging in age from 18 to 22 were arrested and face charges stemming from the shootings.

The wounded were shot late Friday and their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening.

One woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, while the other person was killed by a police officer. It was not clear if the man was armed and the officer’s body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people.

Police initially said an officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him. Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo on Sunday, March...
Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another
Police say the driver of the truck struck a light pole and ended up in the middle of the...
Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Students will return to the classroom in April.
Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
A view of the campus bell tower from below.
UT Tenure clock extension helping women in STEM
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition