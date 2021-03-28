2020 The Lost Year: Swanton Small Businesses

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a reason they call it small business. It’s not big business, and sometimes just keeping the doors open and the lights on can be a struggle.

The small businesses in Swanton have managed to thrive during the pandemic by working together.

Main Street Swanton has not lost a single business during the pandemic, according to the mayor. (Tony Geftos)

“Our lives are crazy. Opening a business, and then COVID hitting, and then my husband deploying, and then we moved into a new house,” said Cat Kania, owner of CK Sweets Coffee & Bake Shop. She started her bakery two months before the statewide shutdown in March 2020.

Kania credits community support for keeping her business going throughout the pandemic.

So many different options for Cupcakes! Many of these matched Cakes too! Posted by CK Sweets, LLC. on Sunday, March 7, 2021

“Local businesses here, especially on Main St, but also on Airport Hwy., have really rallied to support each other, cross-promote each other, and fight through the pandemic, and we have not lost one of our small businesses,” explains Neil Toeppe, Mayor of Swanton and President of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gina’s Art and Garden is truly a jewel in the crown of Swanton retail. Do yourself a favor, stop by and browse or buy. Posted by Swanton Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 13, 2021

Toeppe credits social media savvy women business owners for getting the word out about town-wide shopping events, like the recent pajama day. Also, Benfield Wines, which Toeppe says serves as a destination.

“We pull in people from Toledo, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania. They drive just to come here. And then they can’t believe all the stores here,” adds Robert “The Wine Guy” Benfield, owner of Benfield Wines.

Benfield Wines is a destination for many tourists who come to Swanton from out of town, then stay to shop. (Tony Geftos)

“Everyone just joins together to really to support and push each other,” said Mandi Gineman who opened Sew Beyond Blessed during the pandemic. “We started doing a lot of masks because that was the demand when we first opened, and it just exploded from there.”

Sew Beyond Blessed opened in Swanton during the pandemic, first sewing masks to keep up with demand. (Tony Geftos)

“2020 was devastating for us, and to be honest, we’re lucky to still be standing. However, we are starting to see glimmers of hope,” adds Joyce Berry, owner of You-nique Bou-tique.

Berry says she invested in her website and online presence during the pandemic, but the real key to success involves finding a niche and providing a product or experience you don’t get just anywhere.

You-nique Bou-tique survived the pandemic by providing a product and experience you can't get everywhere. (Tony Geftos)

“It is so unique and it’s not cookie-cutter. It’s not things that you find in the department stores,” says Berry. She and other business owners are optimistic as the restrictions begin to ease and customers start to physically visit the small town shops of Swanton.

