2020 The Lost Year: Unemployment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Restaurants took a major hit during the pandemic. So did the ancillary businesses connected to the food service industry.

According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the food service industry is the second largest employer in the state, accounting for 10% of all jobs, roughly 585,000 in all. Another 10% of people support those jobs, and many of those people have also been out of work.

585,000 Ohio jobs are in the food service industry, accounting for 10% of all jobs in the state. An additional 10% of jobs are connected to those in food service. (Tony Geftos)

“Most of those ancillary services that were supporting the restaurant business, we haven’t really needed them,” says John Barker, President & C.E.O. of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

That trickle-down unemployment is all too familiar to Jason Kelley who manages five DJs under his business “Book That DJ.” Kelley, who goes by DJ EY when he performs, did not have an in-person gig for six months. St. Patrick’s Day 2021 at The Blarney marked his return to spinning tunes for a live audience.

Daily practice is the focus of a professional DJ! Our owner Jason Kelley is an award winning DJ in Northwest Ohio and he... Posted by BookThatDJ.com on Friday, December 4, 2020

“I never would have thought in a million years I’d be out of work as a DJ,” said Kelley, who is a veteran, father, and husband. “My profession deals primarily with public and with public gatherings, and with that cut completely out, it was very difficult to adapt.”

Now that restrictions are easing in most states, many restaurants are struggling to find employees to meet rising demand.

Many restaurants are having difficulty filling positions as restrictions loosen in 2021. (Tony Geftos)

“The problem we’re having right now is restaurants actually need some of their staff to come back, and much of the staff, they’ve been furloughed for months or a year, they’ve moved onto something else.” added Barker.

Kelley says he’s happy to be back to work and ready to book more upcoming gigs. You can visit his website Book That DJ by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.