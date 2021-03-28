Advertisement

‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

By WDAY Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PARK, Minn. (WDAY) - A set of newborn twins in Minnesota will be celebrating their birthdays not only on different days but in different months after they were born five days apart.

Heather Perry never thought the babies she was carrying, scheduled to be born in May, would enter the world in such a crazy, unpredictable way. In February, 25 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. She was hospitalized, and weeks later, labor began.

“That evening, I woke up feeling a lot of pressure, and I knew she was coming,” Heather Perry said.

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came five days apart and in different months.(Source: Perry Family, WDAY via CNN)

Baby girl Olive was born Feb. 24, nine weeks early. She weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and her birth was so quick that her father, Chris Perry, actually missed it.

But Olive’s twin, baby boy Ashton, wasn’t ready to be born, so the doctors decided to wait. At one point, Heather Perry went into the neonatal intensive care unit to hold Olive while still carrying Ashton.

“Every time I would hold her, he would kick around in my stomach, like he just knew that she was up there but he was enjoying his extra space to sprawl out,” Heather Perry said.

Five days later, on March 1, Ashton finally entered the world. The gap means the twins will celebrate their birthdays not only on different days but in different months.

“It’s going to be a good story to tell at school, and everyone they meet they can tell that story to,” Chris Perry said.

The twins are still in the NICU, where they are slowly putting on weight. Their discharge date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo on Sunday, March...
Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another
Police say the driver of the truck struck a light pole and ended up in the middle of the...
Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Students will return to the classroom in April.
Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
A view of the campus bell tower from below.
UT Tenure clock extension helping women in STEM
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition