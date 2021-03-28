Advertisement

Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT
(CNN) - A young dog was rewarded for his persistence after he repeatedly stole a purple unicorn toy from Dollar General.

A stray dog named Sisu, about 1 year old, broke into a Dollar General in Duplin County, North Carolina, and stole a purple unicorn toy, not once but five times. The store eventually called animal services, and the responding officer decided to buy the toy for him.

The department posted pictures on social media Monday of Sisu cuddling his coveted treasure at the county animal shelter and announced he was up for adoption. The story quickly spread.

Sisu and his love for the unicorn stole hearts, and the dog found a new family just one day later. He is now settling into his forever home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

