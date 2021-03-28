Islamic Center of Greater Toledo to hold vaccine clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday through a partnership with the Wood County Health Department.

It will run from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday at the Islamic Center in Perrysburg. Registration for the event is required and available appointments are limited.

Those interested can contact the Wood County Health Department at 419-352-8402.

