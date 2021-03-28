March 28th, 2021 - Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Scattered showers fall over the region this morning, as a system tracks through. As the system departs this afternoon, skies begin clearing up and winds increase. Strong westerly winds develop, with sustained winds around 15-20 mph. Gusts range between 30-35 mph. Temperatures will drop through the day, with many of us hanging in the 40s. Winds calm down tonight.

Layers are a must on Monday morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Brr! Good news … high pressure develops for Monday, bringing sunshine. Highs reach the 50s on Monday, climbing to the 60s for Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

