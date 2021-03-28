Advertisement

Heidelberg football player dies in ATV crash

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man has died and another person was injured in an ATV crash in Portage Township Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Cloverdale road when the ATV hit a ditch, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s office. 19-year-old Curtis Helman was pronounced dead at the scene and an unidentified female passenger was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Helman was a sophomore football player for Heidelberg University majoring in Criminology with a minor in Psychology, according to a statement from the university. It said Helman left a positive impression on everyone he encountered, especially his teammates.

“Our campus is devastated at this news,” the statement read. “We ask that all of us keep Curtis’s family, parents Greag and Diane and sisters Brooke and Brianna, as well as his football family and his ‘Berg friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the female passenger’s condition is unknown at this time.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family.

“We will never forget the impact Curtis made on his community and we appreciate every second we spent with him,” wrote Brandon Plumb, the organizer of the fundraiser. “Generous donations go towards the funeral costs of Curtis. We appreciate any and all help as we mourn through this time.”

