University of Toledo holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will hold two vaccine clinics exclusively for the UT community in the coming weeks.

It’s an opportunity for faculty, staff, and students ages 18 and older to get a shot. Appointments for the first clinic on April 1 are already full but the university will send invitations out this week about available slots for another clinic on April 5.

Appointments will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. The University says it plans to hold additional clinics as more vaccine supply becomes available in an effort to return to traditional campus life.

