Advertisement

University of Toledo holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WITN)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will hold two vaccine clinics exclusively for the UT community in the coming weeks.

It’s an opportunity for faculty, staff, and students ages 18 and older to get a shot. Appointments for the first clinic on April 1 are already full but the university will send invitations out this week about available slots for another clinic on April 5.

Appointments will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. The University says it plans to hold additional clinics as more vaccine supply becomes available in an effort to return to traditional campus life.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo on Sunday, March...
Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another
Police say the driver of the truck struck a light pole and ended up in the middle of the...
Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Students will return to the classroom in April.
Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

Latest News

A view of the campus bell tower from below.
UT Tenure clock extension helping women in STEM
Tenure Extension Helping Women in STEM
UT Tenure Extension helping women in STEM
Ohio Vaccine Tracker 3-29
Ohio Vaccine Tracker 3-29
The old Monroe outlet mall is being used by a cannabis cultivation company.
Monroe Twp. considers marijuana ordinance
Zoning on Clean Wood Recycling
Zoning on Toledo mulch facility could come Tuesday