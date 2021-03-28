Advertisement

UToledo inviting pandemic graduates back for in-person ceremonies

Clock tower
Clock tower(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will hold its 2021 spring graduation in-person and is inviting 2020 graduates who didn’t have a ceremony amid the pandemic back to participate.

Graduates of the class of 2020 can join UT’s spring commencement by returning an online form due Monday.

While Ohio’s amended COVID-19 guidelines allowed sports venues to reopen with a limited capacity, UT is working to follow COVID-19 health safety measures by splitting graduates into separate ceremonies. Attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

Graduation is set for Saturday, May 8th in the Glass Bowl with ceremonies for the various colleges happening throughout the day. The College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the College of Law, and the College of Medicine and Life Sciences will have their own, separate ceremonies throughout May.

The university will also offer a virtual ceremony for those who wish to participate remotely.

