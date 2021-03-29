Advertisement

3/28: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Warming up Monday/Tuesday; cool, wet end to March
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT
We’ll begin the week on a slightly warmer (and less windy) note, with highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday may see some cities crack the 70s, though a southwest breeze will return between 30-40 mph. The final day of March has this next system speeding up a bit, so Wednesday morning rain is now more likely than the afternoon (and wet snowflakes Thursday morning even less so). Regardless, April Fool’s Day will feel like a trick after the nice spring preview, with highs in the upper 30s!

