Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single-car accident has shut down most of the intersection of Sylvania and Lewis/Phillips in Toledo Monday morning. Only the Eastbound side of W. Sylvania remains open and police on the scene say they do not know how long it will take to reopen the rest of the intersection.

According to police, a Silver F-150 was traveling south on Lewis when the driver struck a light pole. The vehicle ended up in the middle of the intersection with severe damage. Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash and have not been able to disclose whether the driver was injured or to what extent. They did tell 13abc that he was the only person in the truck at the time.

