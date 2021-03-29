New Mexico baby found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing New Mexico baby who was believed to be in danger has been canceled after she was found safe.

The Grants Police Department had asked for the public’s assistance in locating 1-year-old Mia Nolasco, who had last been seen on Sunday at 11:14 a.m. in Grants, New Mexico.

Police said Mia was abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco, who does not have custody of her.

The Amber Alert was canceled after New Mexico State Police tweeted on Monday that Mia “has been found and is safe.”

UPDATE: CANCEL AMBER ALERT-Grants, NM-Mia Nolasco has been found and is safe. For details, please contact the Grants Police Department (505)287-4404. #PressReleaseNMSP @nmechttps://t.co/Y2LymdcSxS — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 29, 2021

Michelle Nolasco was described by authorities in the Amber Alert as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and carrying a pink backpack purse.

New Mexico State Police didn’t say in their tweet whether an arrest had been made in the case.

