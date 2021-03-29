Advertisement

Arts Commission seeking submission for public art project

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission in Toledo is looking for local artists to help liven up utility signal boxes in and around downtown with unique and original art.

Submissions are being accepted through May 4 for vinyl-wrapped utility boxes. Phase one of the project is Jefferson Ave. from the Olde West End to the riverfront.

Awarded artists will receive a $500 honorarium.

For more information, visit this link.

