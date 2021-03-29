Arts Commission seeking submission for public art project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission in Toledo is looking for local artists to help liven up utility signal boxes in and around downtown with unique and original art.

Submissions are being accepted through May 4 for vinyl-wrapped utility boxes. Phase one of the project is Jefferson Ave. from the Olde West End to the riverfront.

Awarded artists will receive a $500 honorarium.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.