Bowling Green non-profit organization to hold vaccine clinic

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Welcome BG, a non-profit organization in Bowling Green, will hold a vaccine clinic next month in an effort to reach Latinx populations.

The organization is partnering with La Conexion and the Wood County Health Department for the clinic. It’s happening at the health department’s health and wellness center from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on April 9.

Registration is required and spots will be limited. English-speaking people interested in booking a time slot can call 567-413-4003 and Spanish-speaking people can call 419-308-2329 to book.

The City of Bowling Green will offer free rides to and from the clinic for those who book 24 hours in advance. Those interested can call 1800-579-4229 to schedule the ride.

The organization hopes the clinic can eliminate barriers to vaccine access like language barriers, lack of transportation, or lack of internet access.

