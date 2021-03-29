Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Douglas Road near Monroe Street is closed due to a roll-over car crash.

According to Toledo Police, a black jeep attempted a left turn on Douglas into a CVS parking lot. That car pulled in front of a silver car causing the crash.

The driver of the black jeep was extricated and taken to the hospital for their injuries but is expected to live. The driver of the jeep will be cited, TPD said.

