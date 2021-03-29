Celebrating National Mom & Pop Business Day with sweet treats in small bites

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s National Mom & Pop Busines Owner Day and through Facebook, the community voted for some of their top favorite local businesses – including Perrysburg’s 7 Little Cupcakes.

The baking team has been working their mittens off each day to keep the cupcakes in the oven and the customers coming, celebrating five years in business last December.

Owner Erin Lidiegk shares that the team had to really hustle this season to stay strong to ride out the pandemic. Although she had to lay off her staff for four months, she saw how blessed she was to have the support of her team and was thrilled to bring them back as business started picking back up.

They are now booked with more than 100 events so far, and Erin says the key to their success is the small business community that has really come together to support each other.

“It really takes perseverance,” Erin said. “There’s no sugar-coating it, this last year the pandemic has been so hard on small businesses, and we would just take every day and just keep pushing forward and pushing forward and the support from other small businesses.”

This summer, they are excited to highlight warm-weather favorites including pink lemonade and strawberry shortcake, and bringing out some new flavor combos, including Oreo-and-marshmallow cupcakes.

They are seeing fewer big wedding cake requests and more smaller all-cupcake weddings, and they are taking off on social media, where much of their business comes from. They also said collaborating with other small businesses in the wedding arenas has been a huge key to their success in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“We are huge in the wedding industry in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan, so I do a lot of weddings and I love that, and without knowing wedding planners, wedding florists, photographers, I would be no one,” Erin said, “because those people also push my name and I push their names as well, so we have a really tight-knit community in this area and support each other 100%.”

And the team not only caters for weddings and large events, but you can also just stop by the store and pick up single cupcakes and personalized cookies. But once you start, you might not be able to stop.

