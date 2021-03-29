March 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warmer today with highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday will turn breezy with a high near 70. Sunshine is likely early with late afternoon increasing clouds. Rain is likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The final day of the month will be much colder with highs in the upper 40s. A few lake-effect snow flurries are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. No April’s fools joke, the new month will start off with highs in the upper 30s, but we will bounce back to 70 with sunshine in time for Easter.

