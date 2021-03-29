Advertisement

Michigan Trooper passes away from COVID complications

Michigan State Police trooper Herman Brown died due to COVID complications on March 29, 2021.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan State Police Trooper Herman Brown passed away due to COVID complications Monday, the Dundee Police Department announced.

According to a Facebook post, Trooper Brown served the people of Monroe and Lenawee Counties for over three decades, and was described as extremely kind, courteous and respectful to everyone he encountered.

The Dundee Police Department was saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, peer and absolutely amazing human being...

Posted by Dundee Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

