Michigan Trooper passes away from COVID complications
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan State Police Trooper Herman Brown passed away due to COVID complications Monday, the Dundee Police Department announced.
According to a Facebook post, Trooper Brown served the people of Monroe and Lenawee Counties for over three decades, and was described as extremely kind, courteous and respectful to everyone he encountered.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.