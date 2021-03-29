Advertisement

Monroe Twp. considers marijuana ordinance

Multiple marijuana businesses are preparing to put down roots in the township off I-75
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Monroe Twp., Mich (WTVG) - Marijuana could be coming to Monroe Township. It is legal for both medicinal and recreational use in the state of Michigan but Monroe Charter Township does not have any cultivation or distribution sites. The township placed a moratorium on marijuana businesses and now that could be changing.

The Township is going to discuss and consider multiple ordinances that would set additional standards for cannabis companies wanting to set up shop. As of today, multiple businesses are hoping to put down roots in Monroe Township, specifically right off I-75 at Exit 11.

Monroe Charter Township Supervisor, Al Barron says 14 marijuana dispensaries have expressed interest in opening in the township.

“We don’t want it to be the marijuana ‘Mecca’ but that mall was our plan, it’s a perfect spot to get some revitalization there,” says Barron.

One of the biggest projects in the works is at the former outlet mall off LaPlaisance Road. One company called Michigan Grown Gardens, is opening a cannabis cultivation center inside the old space.

“I grew up in the township and when we came back this space was pretty dilapidated and the opportunity to revitalize it was exciting to us,” says Mike Dabs, the owner of Michigan Grown Gardens.

Renovations are underway now and the owner is hoping to be up and running sometime in June or July of this year. The facility will be built in two phases and once it is fully operational, the owner says they will be cultivating 75-100 lbs of marijuana every 30 days.

Across the street from the outlet mall, a former Burger King is under construction. The idea is to open a dispensary in the site once Monroe Twp. approves the marijuana ordinance.

The Monroe Charter Twp. plan commission will discuss the marijuana ordinance at the April 5th meeting. The meeting is at the township hall at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

