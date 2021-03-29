Operation Oreo: Sending a taste of home to the troops

ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Christy’s Corner Cafe in Elmore is dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities gain job skills and employment. But for the last week, it’s taken on a second mission: Operation Oreo.

Employees at Christy’s Corner Cafe wanted to collect 100 boxes of Oreos to send to deployed troops. Now, they have nearly 400! And there’s still two days left.

“Oh the generosity. All you have to do is get the word out, and people will help. People will contribute,” says Eileen Schuerman.

Scheurman has been sending cookiees to troops with the help of her church, Bethlehem Lutheran in Pemberville, for 18 years. Ususally they get together a few dozen boxes. This year, they’re looking at a few hundred, and that’s all due to Baize Kaylor, a true patriot.

“My dad used to serve in the Army. My brother Blake serves in the Army,” says Kaylor.

Kaylor is collecting Oreos at Christy’s Corner Cafe where he works in honor of his brother, Blake, who is in the Army.

Christy’s helps people with special needs gain job skills and employment. It operates in honor of Kathy Barbee’s late sister, Christy, who had down syndrome.

“My sister would have loved it. She could sing the national anthem at the top of her lungs. She couldn’t carry a tune, but she sang it with so much heart,” says Barbee.

The cafe will accept donations through Wednesday.

“Will you give me Oreos, please?” asks Kaylor.

With this unprecedented number of cookie donations, the church is now going to need some help with shipping costs. You can contact the church through email (office@bethlehempemberville.org) to make a donation, or to nominate a servicemember to receive Oreos.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.