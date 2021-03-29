St. Francis de Sales to hold vaccine clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis de Sales will hold a vaccine clinic for local students and their families next week.

It’s happening April 1st starting at 3:00 p.m. in the main gym at the St. Francis de Sales School.

The clinic is a partnership with Mercy Health in an effort to limit the strain on the mass vaccination sites throughout the region as Ohio’s vaccine eligibility expanded to include everyone ages 16 and older. Vaccines will be offered to all Lucas County students and their families, not just those from St. Francis. Minors must have a parent or guardian with them to get the shot.

Registration is required for the event and spaces are limited with 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

“St. Francis is grateful to be incorporated into the larger effort to increase the number of vaccinated people in our community,” said Fr. Geoff Rose, President of OSFS. “We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on education, and we are happy to expand the eligible students involved in this clinic.”

