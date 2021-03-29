Advertisement

Suez Canal blockage impacting global supply chain

A local expert from UT breaks down the domino effects of one ship holding up world trade
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ever Given Container is still stuck in the Suez Canal, and with it, billions of dollars worth of cargo holding up the world’s trade.

Paul Hong, Distinguished Professor of Global Supply Chain Management and Asian Studies at the University of Toledo tells us how the Suez Canal is the gateway for the movement of goods mainly between Europe and Asia. Annually, 1.2 billion tons of cargo.

”There’s comprehensive damage for everybody involved,” observes Hong. “Daily about 10 billion dollars of goods that get transported, that means 20 percent is related to the United States.”

Hong says even a temporary blockage causes multiple backups for supply amounting to wasted time and money. It hits hard when companies do not have sufficient inventory.

“Your company may do well, but your suppliers, your customers, may be different. So you need to consider that simply because you have enough inventory you’ll be okay, that may not be a safe assumption,” explains Hong.

With so many containers waiting to be loaded with product, and others stuck in line, factory production schedules are being delayed.

There is some good news for countries like the United States, with multiple ports on both sides of the continent.

“We are fortunate in the United States to have both East and West. Anything that disrupts on one side, the other side can handle. I think that’s a geographical advantage of the United States,” adds Hong.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo on Sunday, March...
Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another
Police say the driver of the truck struck a light pole and ended up in the middle of the...
Accident closes intersection of Sylvania and Lewis, Phillips
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Douglas Road in Toledo
Students will return to the classroom in April.
Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

Latest News

A view of the campus bell tower from below.
UT Tenure clock extension helping women in STEM
Tenure Extension Helping Women in STEM
UT Tenure Extension helping women in STEM
Ohio Vaccine Tracker 3-29
Ohio Vaccine Tracker 3-29
The old Monroe outlet mall is being used by a cannabis cultivation company.
Monroe Twp. considers marijuana ordinance
Zoning on Clean Wood Recycling
Zoning on Toledo mulch facility could come Tuesday