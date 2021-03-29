Toledo extends tax deadline, matching state, federal extensions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has extended the municipal tax deadline to May 17 this year. City leaders made the announcement on Monday.

The extension brings the deadline for local tax filing in line with the State of Ohio’s filing deadline, which was pushed to line up with a federal income tax extension. Normally, taxes are due on April 15.

Those who need to file taxes with the City of Toledo can find information at the city’s website.

