Toledo Public Schools bringing students back full time in April

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced Monday it is preparing to bring students back into the classroom full-time next month.

The school district is switching to “green status,” or entirely in-person learning, starting April 19. The district is currently under a “yellow status,” or hybrid model, with students learning both remotely and in-person. The district made that change on March 1.

During the district’s Spring Break period ahead of return to in-person, teachers and other building staff will make changes in the classroom and other key locations to prepare. According to CDC guidelines, desks in the classrooms must be at least three feet apart.

The return to in-person learning comes as thousands of staff received COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks. School staff was prioritized under phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccine rollout plan in an effort to bring students back into the classroom, at least part-time, by March.

TPS will continue to provide breakfast options for students to take home and eat before they go to school.

