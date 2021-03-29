Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting two people at the ProMedica ER Saturday.

According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse, breaking the individual’s nose. Another victim at ProMedica was bit on the wrist, drawing blood.

Bond was set at $25,000.

Jensen’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.