Toledoans protest plans for landscaping company location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members gathered Monday to protest plans for a landscaping and recycling company to move into a space on Byrne Road.

Nearby business owners are worried about the smell and dust that could be created from Cleanwood Recycling since it works with soil, mulch, and composting. Cleanwood Recycling, currently located on Bancroft, said it handles those concerns.

The possible relocation stems from construction to the I-475 interchange at Dorr Street. Michael Kott, the owner of Cleanwood Recycling, told 13abc last month he wasn’t certain he wanted to relocate the business because he likes the location by the interchange.

“I’m pretty comfortable here but part of the interchange payback was for was economic development to happen here at our site,” Kott said. “It’s hard for us to not want to sell and see the success of the Dorr Street interchange come to reality.”

Among the protesters were representatives from the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. Bro. Washington Muhammad said the demonstration was about finding answers about the location for the landscaping business, raising concerns about the future of Conrad’s Car Wash.

“Conrad’s Car Wash is in danger of closing after 53+ years of service due to Cleanwood Recycling and its attempt to take over the land surrounding the popular long-standing car wash, the neighborhood, and the potential serious health concerns that it may cause,” Bro. Washington Muhammad said in a statement.

Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner is among the opponents of the move. He argues the potential health risks and diminished housing values in the surrounding area associated with the composting will disproportionately impact people of color.

“There’s an insensitivity to men and women of color in decisions made by our plan commission and sometimes approved by the city council,” Finkbeiner said. “If you tried to do that in an all-white neighborhood, it would not be acceptable. It would be rejected.”

The former mayor also said plans to move forward with the relocation would be inappropriate if approved by the city council.

“It’s inappropriate because the plan commission should be looking at what is in the best interest of the individual homeowners and the individual businesses that exist here and what can help them grow, not take the value of their properties down.”

Toledo City Council heard the complaints from the nearby business owners in its zoning and planning committee last week. Council President Matt Cherry said there was a lot of opposition and moved to send the matter for the entire council to consider without making a recommendation. The full city council is set to take up the issue Tuesday.

